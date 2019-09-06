Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding Lifted by Maltese Capital Management Llc; Integrys Wealth Advisors Stake in W P Carey (WPC) Has Lowered by $681,252

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 216,442 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 51,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 776,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, up from 725,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 3.29 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.37 million for 17.92 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 229,405 shares to 105,595 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 75,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,039 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.