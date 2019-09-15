Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Holding by $348,867 as Valuation Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Increases Position in Helen Of Troy LTD Com (HELE)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (HELE) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 21,993 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 14,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $150.36. About 155,045 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 12,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 127,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.54M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 119,450 shares to 499,708 shares, valued at $52.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (NYSE:AGO) by 465,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,430 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 18,542 shares stake. 214,721 are owned by Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 3,635 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 582,967 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 118,521 shares. 7,711 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability Corp. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 2,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 114,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc owns 29,400 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 24,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 30,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,461 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% or 902,864 shares in its portfolio. 2,020 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,060 shares to 770,245 shares, valued at $36.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,595 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,385 shares. Pitcairn has 73,308 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Opus invested in 0.6% or 113,900 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 28,162 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Lc has invested 0.51% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Shoker Counsel invested in 11,297 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Huntington Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Limited has 21,900 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.32% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Washington Bancorporation stated it has 20,228 shares. Cap Ww Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 1.54M shares. 29,600 were reported by Rbf Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 34,303 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.