Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sanofi Sa (SNY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – ABLYNX NV ABLX.BR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 18/04/2018 – Sanofi CFO Jerome Contamine to Depart Later This Year; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review cemiplimab as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 48,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 171,761 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 123,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 116,882 shares to 398,796 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 118,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

