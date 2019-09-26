Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosted Its Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon (VZ) Position Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.61M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 42,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.08M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.67% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,190 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 360 were reported by Earnest Partners Limited. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.08% or 105,075 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 10,769 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 576,486 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,182 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 147,608 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 39 shares. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 12,071 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, M Secs Inc has 0.11% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wiley (John) & Sons Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 63,915 shares to 267,086 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,836 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,190 shares to 3,920 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr St Corp Bd Etf (SCPB) by 11,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,160 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

