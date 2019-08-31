Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Fsi Group Has Raised Its Position by $1.83 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 73,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 297,091 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 223,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

