Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $10.06 Million; As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 402,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 1730.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 701,215 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 16,464 shares to 45,921 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 37,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,971 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,299 shares to 96,159 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Common (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,273 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW).

