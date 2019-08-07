Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Valuation Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 78,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 771,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 692,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 4.12M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97 million shares to 10.52 million shares, valued at $390.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

