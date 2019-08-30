Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $341,625; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) as Shares Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 2.17M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 88,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.44 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,795 are owned by Cypress Cap Group. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc accumulated 57,777 shares. 4.89 million are held by Akre Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 611,127 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Com has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bar Harbor has invested 5.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 198,858 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 13.07 million shares stake. Smith Salley And reported 79,465 shares. Perkins Coie holds 26,236 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.71% or 15.10 million shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evanson Asset Mgmt owns 1,397 shares. 9,502 are owned by Oak Assoc Oh. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 108,869 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,251 shares to 17,454 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,621 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp Com.