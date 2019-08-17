Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Landscape Capital Management Increases Position in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA)

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 20,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 4.79 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 3.30 million shares traded or 150.63% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition – GlobeNewswire” on January 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra settlement with Senior Care Centers gets court approval – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabra Health Care Disposes Genesis & Signature Facilities – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care: Bombs Away – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing – Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $533.27M for 8.79 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, DB, FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

