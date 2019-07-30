Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 3.10 N/A 3.20 8.43 National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.18 N/A 2.28 16.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fifth Third Bancorp and National Bank Holdings Corporation. National Bank Holdings Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fifth Third Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fifth Third Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fifth Third Bancorp and National Bank Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 14.4% 1.5% National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta indicates that Fifth Third Bancorp is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 National Bank Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fifth Third Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 6.65% and an $31.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fifth Third Bancorp and National Bank Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 92.6% respectively. 0.4% are Fifth Third Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp -2.67% -0.48% 0.86% -3.43% -20.66% 14.75% National Bank Holdings Corporation -2.71% 5.35% 7.87% 3.98% -0.38% 18.59%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation beats Fifth Third Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.