Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Comparison side by side

Both Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.85 N/A 2.97 10.01 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.12 N/A 5.18 11.69

In table 1 we can see Fifth Third Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Savings Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Savings Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Fifth Third Bancorp is $31.75, with potential upside of 14.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Fifth Third Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.