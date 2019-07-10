Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.91 N/A 3.20 8.43 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 12 2.45 N/A 0.40 27.64

Table 1 highlights Fifth Third Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fifth Third Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fifth Third Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 14.4% 1.5% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.38 beta means Fifth Third Bancorp’s volatility is 38.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 2 2.29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fifth Third Bancorp’s upside potential is 15.27% at a $31.86 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares and 49.3% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp -2.67% -0.48% 0.86% -3.43% -20.66% 14.75% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -2.4% -8.49% -8.18% -11.29% -21.18% 0.92%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.