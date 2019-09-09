Fifth Third Bancorp (FAST) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Upped Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 89.56M shares traded or 220.58% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FAST) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 50,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 314,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 263,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.80 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clinical Trial Evaluating Delivery of Regular Human Insulin vs. Rapid Acting Insulin Delivered by Valeritas’ V-Go® Meets Primary A1c Endpoint – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,520 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:JPM) by 39,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “AT&T’s stock soars after activist investors outlines plan to boost shares by over 65% – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.