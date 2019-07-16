Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Natera (NTRA) Sellers Increased By 14.53% Their Shorts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) had an increase of 14.53% in short interest. NTRA’s SI was 2.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.53% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 412,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s short sellers to cover NTRA’s short positions. The SI to Natera Inc’s float is 5.73%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 213,001 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 101.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Natera Ovarian Cancer Detection Assay; 09/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $15; 10/04/2018 – Natera Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss $45.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN TO $60 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $12; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 COST OF REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60% TO 65% OF REVENUES

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,257 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 137,691 shares with $15.39M value, down from 141,948 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $91.06 billion valuation. It closed at $105.79 lastly. It is down 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Natera Inc (NTRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Natera Stock Soared 97.6% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New ProActiveâ„¢ Study From Natera Will Test for Rejection in 3,000 Kidney Transplant Recipients – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $114 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Paloma Partners holds 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,745 shares. Girard Partners Limited invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 17,655 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 407 shares. Palouse Capital Inc owns 35,069 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Logan Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,687 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1,147 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.04% stake. Carlson Lp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 1.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100,332 shares. Ent Svcs Corporation stated it has 608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 6,032 shares to 15,250 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 43,505 shares and now owns 832,842 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.