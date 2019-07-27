Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Its Intuit (INTU) Stake as Stock Rose; As Epr Pptys (EPR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,222 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 14,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 280,247 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 205,687 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc stated it has 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Citadel Ltd Liability reported 254,668 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Parkside Bancshares reported 437 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 12,535 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 4,300 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 5,861 shares stake. Fil invested in 600,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 525,303 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 897,832 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 148,903 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,300 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is EPR Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR: The Dip Is Filling In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Stands For ‘Extremely Predictable REIT’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. The insider Hirons Michael L sold $937,125.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CACI International (CACI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy in 2H19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 33,494 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 182,066 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 94,957 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc owns 2,017 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 5,019 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.75% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barbara Oil Communication invested in 0.12% or 800 shares. One Capital Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 43,916 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 1,294 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,827 shares to 61,332 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 82,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.