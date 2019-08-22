Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $8.89 Million; Stock Value Declined; Highland Capital Management Has Increased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $425,115 as Valuation Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 3,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,517 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 8,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 65,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 201,367 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.28M, down from 267,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,569 shares to 336,114 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,564 shares to 7,469 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,710 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).