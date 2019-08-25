Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Best Buy (BBY) Stake as Share Price Rose; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holder Mathes Company Raised Position

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 31,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 137,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, down from 168,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 4.69M shares traded or 83.07% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.08. About 196,690 shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 20,348 shares. Brown Advisory reported 395,529 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 2,183 shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 22,638 are held by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 15,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Everence Management Incorporated stated it has 5,305 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 11,000 shares. 50,676 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 10,124 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 63 shares. Ameriprise reported 420,277 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,136 shares to 83,623 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 26,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

