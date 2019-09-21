Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $491,590; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Sprint (Put) (S) Position by $420,000 as Shares Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 10.65M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 327,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25 million, down from 331,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.88M shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,444 shares to 133,809 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,274 are held by Old Natl State Bank In. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 7,733 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 512,792 shares. First Natl Comm holds 0.02% or 2,390 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,208 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 13,137 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 85,591 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 184,566 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,125 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,464 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.08% or 12,768 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 59,596 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Kj Harrison & Partners has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Capital Rech Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Yum Brands adds two executives to c-suite – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell debuts new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEI) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (NYSE:PSX) by 56,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 22.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Savant Limited Liability Corp owns 24,367 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 7,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 924,018 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc holds 11,501 shares. Invesco Limited has 647,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 85,389 shares. Ckw Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 4,993 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 89,528 shares. Tig Advsr Lc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 368,544 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 33,724 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.52M shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.