Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Position in Exelon (EXC) by $326,150; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Creative Planning Lifted Its Position by $3.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3195% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 28,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 29,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 6,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 415,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 422,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,533 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Service has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.31% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 74,330 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.78M shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Korea Corp. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 909,978 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt accumulated 56,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,824 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,030 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 143,372 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 781 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 78,767 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 100,014 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 6,726 shares to 297,973 shares, valued at $52.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 47,998 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 268,134 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 183,405 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 2,215 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 61,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 282,030 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 11,300 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 0.18% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 143,633 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 15,590 shares. Hmi Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.31M shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,355 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Prns Lp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 466,120 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 803 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 70,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.