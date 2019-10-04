Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $4.88 Million; Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position as Share Value Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 62,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 245,102 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.62M, down from 307,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 47,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 137,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,000 were accumulated by First Fincl In. 34,286 are owned by Murphy. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 135,289 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 134,582 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 281,891 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation has 1.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,781 shares. New York-based M&R Cap Inc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 17,182 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 158,417 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,616 shares. Town And Country Comml Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 1.01% or 21,235 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 493,896 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 8,060 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Loss Of Parcel Select Business Could Hit USPS Hard, Consultancy Says – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS hires C-Suite successor to champion sustainability efforts – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS And HubBox Team Up To Simplify UPS Access Point® Location Integration For E-Tailers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The UPS Store Presents The â€œTell Your Taleâ€ National Contest For Young Writers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7,802 shares to 20,948 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 40,143 shares to 629,969 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 126,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.