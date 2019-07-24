Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $438,150; Valuation Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Boosted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904; Stock Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,921 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 70,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $157.99. About 254,070 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.19M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 8,301 shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, worth $130,824. On Friday, February 1 WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 14,350 shares. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares to 16,051 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 22,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 53,898 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity invested in 340,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 56,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 88,529 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Perkins Coie owns 300 shares. Axa owns 1.01 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 25,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.43M shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cwm Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 92,413 shares. 29,011 are owned by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 451,606 shares.

