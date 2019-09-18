Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Market Valuation Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake by $4.45 Million; Stock Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 40,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 237,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 196,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 697,858 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 29/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Three New Fixed Income Canadian Pooled Investment Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 295,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 297,416 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 592,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 3.49 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1.56 million shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $224.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,584 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell & has 0.26% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% or 144,569 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Limited owns 254,800 shares. Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.12% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). First Natl reported 0.35% stake. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,737 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Marathon Mgmt owns 1.19M shares. Liberty Capital owns 5,664 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 19,586 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 420,612 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 5,350 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability reported 33.52M shares stake. Nottingham Advsr owns 31,786 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 28,464 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 43,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 270,958 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com invested in 5.81M shares. Finance has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,071 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 169,092 shares. Thomas White Limited stated it has 29,580 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Agf holds 0.01% or 22,987 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 15,141 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,354 shares to 9,426 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 10,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).