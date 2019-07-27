Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $685,625; As Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 27,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, down from 589,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.46 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 252,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 328,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 581,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 299,761 shares traded or 45.60% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. The insider Shaffer Charles M sold $121,385.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38,608 shares to 286,721 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 161,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 70,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 645,770 shares. 50,886 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Basswood Capital Mgmt invested in 67,640 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% stake. 160,600 were reported by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 9,572 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,675 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 351,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 7.15M shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Seacoast Bank Announces Investor Day Webcast Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Investment in Tampa bank is about to pay off in a big way for local entrepreneur, real estate firm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 21, 2016 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Bank makes several C-level shifts in Florida – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PNC Financial Rewards Shareholders With 21% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fifth Third Q2 reflects strong net interest income growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third to roll out new financial empowerment tool at NAACP convention – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 30,687 shares to 407,197 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 64,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hartford Invest owns 111,072 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 94,331 are owned by Creative Planning. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.53% stake. Valley National Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 6,636 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.12% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 10,031 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited reported 90,081 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin Incorporated invested in 12,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgeway has 2.06 million shares. Profund Advsrs Limited invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 22,210 shares. Portland Global Advsr Lc reported 29,109 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.17% or 16.90 million shares. Ls Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).