Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted Verint Sys (VRNT) Holding By $3.64 Million; Siga Technologies (SIGA) Shorts Increased By 13.08%

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) stake by 89.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 61,694 shares as Verint Sys Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 130,696 shares with $7.82 million value, up from 69,002 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc now has $3.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 270,988 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) had an increase of 13.08% in short interest. SIGA’s SI was 2.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.08% from 1.77M shares previously. With 158,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s short sellers to cover SIGA’s short positions. The SI to Siga Technologies Inc’s float is 2.58%. It closed at $5.06 lastly. It is up 22.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. The company has market cap of $409.56 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. It has a 0.96 P/E ratio.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 13,900 shares to 11,433 valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJJ) stake by 3,587 shares and now owns 56,132 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) rating on Friday, March 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.