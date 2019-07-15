Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted Synnex (SNX) Position by $411,445; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Holder Gmt Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 456.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, up from 949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 345,687 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 239.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 72,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 230,936 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SEES 2Q EPS 55C-75C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $5.28 million were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $57,846 activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9,469 shares to 63,304 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 15,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4.