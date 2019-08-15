Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted Oshkosh (OSK) Stake By $1.98 Million; Franklin Resources Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $165.73 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.59M shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 10.86M shares with $1.13B value, down from 12.45M last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $293.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 810.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 26,454 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 29,717 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 3,263 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $4.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 158,922 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc increased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 31,954 shares to 3.31M valued at $133.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 66,993 shares and now owns 4.01 million shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley Associate has 133,250 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has 79,625 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 4,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Company has 3.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudock Group Inc Lc has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.69% or 559,722 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1.42 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4.51M shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,505 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.78M were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.50% below currents $117.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 6,873 shares to 170,214 valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 33,611 shares and now owns 10,327 shares. Ishares Tr (IJJ) was reduced too.

