Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 5,198 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 49,315 shares with $18.11 million value, up from 44,117 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $112.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $257.47. About 7.98M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now)

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 9 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold positions in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 17,080 shares to 319,034 valued at $25.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 47,392 shares and now owns 90,299 shares. Ishares Tr (AOA) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $409.45’s average target is 59.03% above currents $257.47 stock price. Netflix had 17 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 5,010 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $120.41 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.