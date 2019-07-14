Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 0.07 208.21 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.63 N/A 0.09 132.66

Table 1 highlights Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Habit Restaurants Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Habit Restaurants Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.16 shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival The Habit Restaurants Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 117.77%. Competitively The Habit Restaurants Inc. has an average target price of $16.4, with potential upside of 62.86%. Based on the results shown earlier, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Habit Restaurants Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 86.3% respectively. 15% are Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Habit Restaurants Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -10.06% weaker performance while The Habit Restaurants Inc. has 18.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.