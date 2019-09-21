Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 0.07 142.54 McDonald’s Corporation 203 7.63 N/A 7.64 27.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation. McDonald’s Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2%

Risk & Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.09 beta. From a competition point of view, McDonald’s Corporation has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival McDonald’s Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. McDonald’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83

McDonald’s Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225 consensus price target and a 7.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -38.43% weaker performance while McDonald’s Corporation has 18.67% stronger performance.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.