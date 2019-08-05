Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Touches $9.45 Low on Aug, 5; Harris Associates LP Has Raised Its Post Hldgs (POST) Holding

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $9.17 target or 3.00% below today’s $9.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $259.42M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.78 million less. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 118,512 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Harris Associates LP increased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 13,035 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Harris Associates LP holds 1.26M shares with $137.70M value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 485,181 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp Inc owns 132,832 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 596,477 shares stake. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,507 shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 0% or 13,507 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est & Invest Advsr Lc owns 12,325 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.76% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% stake. Iridian Asset Ltd Llc Ct reported 2.55% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 84,193 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability has 46,436 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 1.29% or 843,500 shares. Shelton Capital reported 528 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca, California-based fund reported 5,616 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Harris Associates LP decreased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 49,353 shares to 115,000 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 117,334 shares and now owns 6.55M shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $3.28 million activity. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7. 280 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares with value of $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow plummets 650 points as China trade war escalates – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Struggling With Its 6.8% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $259.42 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 43.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp stated it has 3.79 million shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 26,879 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,531 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 134,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,800 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 187,437 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,020 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 25,321 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 98,942 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 65,544 were reported by Hbk Invs Lp. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 47,244 shares.

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FRGI’s profit will be $6.59M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.