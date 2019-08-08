Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Reaches $9.91 52-Week Low; Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 27.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 13,112 shares with $1.83M value, down from 18,048 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 700,823 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.32 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.91 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $272.05M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $9.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.32M less. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 140,144 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,112 shares to 9,768 valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 35,652 shares and now owns 49,893 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,557 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 249,687 shares. 1,936 were reported by Horizon Ltd Liability. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motco reported 77,253 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 571,305 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 39,837 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc invested 2.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,771 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 969 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc owns 3.60 million shares. Colony accumulated 0.35% or 60,463 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta holds 3.68% or 135,946 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest owns 66,333 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 14,833 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 25,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Cap Management Lc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 2,224 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 22,197 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management L P has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 100,812 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 52,179 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 200 shares. Voya Invest Llc invested in 10,977 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 0% or 3,336 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought $1.31M worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 93,257 shares. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C..