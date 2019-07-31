Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Reaches $9.61 1 Year Low; McKesson (MCK) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $152.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.32 target or 3.00% below today’s $9.61 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $263.82M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $9.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.91M less. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 49,593 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $263.82 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 44.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Co reported 773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 434 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 189,786 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Comerica Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 15,785 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 26,879 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,434 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 144,666 shares. Principal Fincl Group has 187,437 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 667,792 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 36,632 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 20,524 shares.

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FRGI’s profit will be $6.59 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought $139,900 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,988 are owned by Choate Inv. Savant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Palladium Ptnrs Lc has 0.29% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tompkins Fincl has 710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Qs Investors Lc owns 37,608 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd reported 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Twin Capital reported 0.29% stake. Boys Arnold & holds 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,461 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc holds 25,555 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 23 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 72,194 shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 5,417 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 467,054 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019