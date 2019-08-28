Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Reaches $8.91 52 Week Low; Facebook (FB)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.55 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.91 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $244.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $8.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.79M less. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 26,006 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Facebook Inc (FB) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 764 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 662 reduced and sold holdings in Facebook Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.69 billion shares, down from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Facebook Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 228 to 275 for an increase of 47. Sold All: 70 Reduced: 592 Increased: 590 New Position: 174.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $515.99 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 30.59 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 20.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. for 388,713 shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.55 million shares or 20.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axon Capital Lp has 17.68% invested in the company for 50,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Cryder Capital Partners Llp has invested 16.9% in the stock. Evanson Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 487,385 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 665 shares. Vanguard holds 2.41 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.01% or 1.61M shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,200 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 73,267 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 16,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invs L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 47,244 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 67,708 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $244.83 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity. $264,123 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The insider Stockinger Richard C. bought $50,173.