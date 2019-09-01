Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Reaches $8.64 Yearly Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Last Week

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.12 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.64 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $236.07 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $8.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.16 million less. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 182,191 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Among 4 analysts covering NorthWest Healthcare (TSE:NWH.UN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWest Healthcare has $12 highest and $11 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is 0.52% above currents $11.63 stock price. NorthWest Healthcare had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Scotia Capital. The stock of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by IBC. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 31,746 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 55,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 29,234 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc owns 200 shares. State Street stated it has 667,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 326,591 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 18,067 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Llc has 1.96% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 991,474 shares. 894 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc). 98,942 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 52,200 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 20,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Laurion Mgmt L P has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $236.07 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. also bought $5.13 million worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Thursday, May 9. 3,290 shares were bought by Stockinger Richard C., worth $50,173.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 324,403 shares traded. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.