Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) EPS Estimated At $0.13; GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GENGF) SI Decreased By 97.5%

GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had a decrease of 97.5% in short interest. GENGF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 97.5% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3349. About 15,499 shares traded. Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report $0.13 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. FRGI’s profit would be $3.57 million giving it 19.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.’s analysts see -38.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 200,587 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 106,024 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jefferies Financial Gru holds 11.95% or 5.26 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 5,763 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,224 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 16,023 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 13,553 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 408,306 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 50,229 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 189,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Lc holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 1.51M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $139,900 was bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $272.71 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

