Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Contrasting side by side

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.43 N/A 0.07 208.21 Performance Food Group Company 39 0.24 N/A 1.15 34.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Performance Food Group Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Performance Food Group Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Performance Food Group Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.16. In other hand, Performance Food Group Company has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Performance Food Group Company which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Performance Food Group Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Performance Food Group Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Performance Food Group Company 0 0 0 0.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a 131.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 97.7% of Performance Food Group Company shares. About 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Performance Food Group Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06% Performance Food Group Company 1.58% -2.21% 0.51% 20.47% 13.61% 21.82%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -10.06% weaker performance while Performance Food Group Company has 21.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Performance Food Group Company beats Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.