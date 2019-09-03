Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Comparing side by side

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 13 0.36 N/A 0.07 142.54 Noodles & Company 7 0.52 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3%

Volatility & Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.09 beta. Noodles & Company’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Noodles & Company which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noodles & Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Noodles & Company’s potential upside is 74.05% and its consensus target price is $10.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend while Noodles & Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats Noodles & Company.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.