Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.40% 1.20% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. N/A 13 142.54 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

With consensus target price of $25, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a potential upside of 156.15%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 19.31%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -38.43% weaker performance while Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.09 shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.