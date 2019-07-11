Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Comparison side by side

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 0.07 208.21 FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.46 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, FAT Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a 115.33% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 83.3% are FAT Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06% FAT Brands Inc. -0.21% -9.71% -20.85% -30.85% -25.68% 1.04%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -10.06% weaker performance while FAT Brands Inc. has 1.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.