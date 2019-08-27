Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Comparison side by side

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 13 0.38 N/A 0.07 142.54 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 76 5.12 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 demonstrates Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.09 shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $84.8, while its potential upside is 1.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 90.2% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. About 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -38.43% weaker performance while Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 25.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.