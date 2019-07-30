Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.40 N/A 0.07 208.21 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 1.36 N/A 9.02 18.46

In table 1 we can see Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.6% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 145.82% for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. with consensus price target of $25. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s consensus price target is $172.5, while its potential downside is -1.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. seems more appealing than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 85.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. -0.85% 6.86% -1.47% -1.88% 8.33% 4.21%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -10.06% weaker performance while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has 4.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.