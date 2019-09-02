Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Comparing side by side

As Restaurants companies, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 13 0.35 N/A 0.07 142.54 Biglari Holdings Inc. 116 0.37 N/A 14.31 6.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. Biglari Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a -0.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Biglari Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biglari Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 85%. 39.4% are Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.