Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FRGI’s profit would be $6.57 million giving it 13.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 79,664 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 122 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 105 trimmed and sold equity positions in Mallinckrodt PLC. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 89.26 million shares, down from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mallinckrodt PLC in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 80 Increased: 73 New Position: 49.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought $3.09 million worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Thursday, May 23. $50,173 worth of stock was bought by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $359.89 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 60.55 P/E ratio. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 1.76M shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Mallinckrodt Inc. et al.; Withdrawal of Approval of Five New Drug Applications; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $178.52 million for 1.01 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $724.15 million. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.