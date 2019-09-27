Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Value Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Holding by $806,000; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $4.24 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 226,433 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 350,967 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Run Advsrs Lp accumulated 435,527 shares. 50,229 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Boothbay Fund Limited holds 48,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,819 shares. Thb Asset has invested 0.85% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 18,277 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 13,587 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Citigroup Inc invested in 27,801 shares. American Grp Incorporated reported 17,601 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 303,630 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

