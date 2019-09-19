Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stake Boosted by Leucadia National Corp; Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 89,519 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 290,427 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.70M, down from 306,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 181,581 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 5,790 shares. 18,299 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. 9,531 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Coatue Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 280,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 59,816 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 9,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 282,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,300 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability owns 132,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,860 shares. 34,150 are owned by Barclays Public.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Lsv Asset Management holds 2.06M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 76,190 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1,672 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 26,405 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 61,489 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 17,783 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 31,071 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 6,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 47,501 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 67,636 shares. Nordea Management invested 0.06% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85M for 11.30 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 14,633 shares to 597,293 shares, valued at $86.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).