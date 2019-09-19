Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shares Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised by $806,000 Its Holding; Ameresco (AMRC) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.46 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 1,780 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 2,413 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 682,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 29,234 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 107,347 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 1,634 shares. 13,587 are held by Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.61M shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 26,951 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.67M shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 73,860 shares. Portolan Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 72,664 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group invested in 799 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

