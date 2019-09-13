Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lifted Holding; Usca Ria Has Cut Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding by $752,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,135 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 49,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 7,436 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 3,361 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.82M for 14.05 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,060 shares to 36,804 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

