Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Increased Position; Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Stock Price Rose While Mrj Capital Trimmed Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 177,451 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 378,482 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Ltd stated it has 132,400 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 62,616 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Private Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 1.51 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Northern Trust invested in 308,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 13,819 shares stake. Birch Run Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 1.96% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 41,525 shares. 164,533 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 18,197 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 9,916 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 35,000 shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.