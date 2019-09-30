Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shareholder Leucadia National Boosted Its Position; Crown Castle International (CCI) Holder Raymond James Trust Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 106,784 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,924 shares to 167,886 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (SUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

