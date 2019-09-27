Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Value Declined While Leucadia National Lifted Its Stake; Capital International LTD Cut Its Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Holding as Valuation Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 226,433 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 23,762 shares to 51,966 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

